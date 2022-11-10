New mom Alia Bhatt brings baby girl home with husband Ranbir Kapoor
Updated: November 10, 2022 4:06:46 pm
The first photos of Alia Bhatt, post the birth of her baby girl on November 6, are here. Alia, along with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor took their little princess home. Scroll to see more photos.
Alia, along with Ranbir and their newborn left the hospital this morning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir sat next to Alia and held the baby. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The photos are not too clear but the new mom Alia's pictures is a treat for the couple's fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Neetu Kapoor was also seen leaving the hospital after Alia and Ranbir in another car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia and Ranbir's little girl was born at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married earlier this year on April 14. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)