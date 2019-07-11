Taapsee Pannu, Gauahar Khan and others attend Typewriter screening

Toggle Menu Sections
Sujoy Ghosh, Taapsee Pannu, Purab Kohli and others attend Typewriter screening in Mumbai.

Netflix original film Typewriter, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, had its screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Sujoy Ghosh attended the screening along with the star cast of Typewriter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu marked her presence at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee and Sujoy recently teamed up for crime-thriller Badla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Samir Kochhar posed for shutterbugs at the screening of Typewriter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We also spotted Purab Kohli at the screening of Typewriter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mandana Karimi looked stunning at the screening of Typewriter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauahar Khan snapped at the screening of Typewriter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

