Serious Men: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar and Shweta Basu Prasad starrer is based on Manu Joseph's novel of the same name. It follows a slum dweller and how his life changes after he tries to use his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. The film has been directed by Sudhir Mishra. (Source: Photo by Netflix)