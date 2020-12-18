8 / 11

Deepika Padukone posted this photo and wrote, "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity... @ranveersingh @priyankachopra @bhansaliproductions #5YearsOfMastani #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani #BajiraoMastani." (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)