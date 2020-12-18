Top news
- Ex-COO of ratings firm BARC held in TRP rigging case
- Ram the key theme as Chhattisgarh’s Congress govt marks 2 years in office
- Reforms will help farmers buy 4-wheelers to reach farms: Gordhan Zadafia
- Saurabh Patel: Cong using farm laws as political opportunity
- Supreme Court asks Centre if new farm laws can wait until it hears the matter
- In UP, farmers get notice of Rs 50 lakh for protests, police say will revise sum
- Armed forces gave Rs 203.67 cr from day’s salary to PM-CARES Fund
- 4 months after unprecedented dissent, Sonia will meet some of 23 letter-writers tomorrow
- Jharkhand scholarship scam: CBI tracks online trail from Bihar to Jharkhand district at heart of probe
- Assam electric fences take toll, pregnant elephant latest casualty
11 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: December 18, 2020 12:59:35 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- West Bengal: Exodus from Trinamool continues as another MLA quits party
- SC issues notice to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja on pleas seeking contempt proceedings against them
- EntertainmentUnpaused review: A middling anthology
- EntertainmentPaava Kadhaigal review: A mixed bag
- TrendingiPhone survives crash despite falling from filmmaker's hand during flight
- TrendingAirPods, snake, penguins: This 9-year-old's wishlist for Santa Claus has left netizens in splits
- SportsIndia vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online
- SportsNew Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
- OpinionEducation is an essential activity. Ignoring schooling will have long-term implications
- Explained: Should you invest in Bitcoin?
- LifestyleDoes India want the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what a survey reveals
- TechnologyMicrosoft says its systems were exposed to SolarWinds hack