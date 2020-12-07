6 / 7

Earlier, sharing the show's promo video, Neha Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "#NehuPreet on #TheKapilSharmaShow 😍. Tonight after Indian Idol at 8 pm, The Kapil Sharma Show at 9:30 pm. Thank you @kapilsharma Bhaiya 🥰♥️🤗 and@sonytvofficial ♥️🤗@rohanpreetsingh 👸🏻😘. In the post's comment section, Rohanpreet Singh wrote, "Excited!! Yayyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍." (Photo: PR Handout)