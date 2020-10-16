5 / 6

Sharing the first poster of her song "Nehu Da Vyah" on Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, "#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar 🥰featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh ♥️ 21st October 🏼 #NehuPreet " In one of her Instagram stories, the singer had also shared, " “Rohanpreet and Nehu together are #NehuPreet. But I have Rohu in my mind all the time, because of which I had written RohuPreet in my caption. Just now I corrected it. So all my Neheart and Rohu’s fans. We’re together #NehuPreet." (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)