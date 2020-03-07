3 / 6

Neha Kakkar shared with her fans that she has bought a bungalow in Rishikesh. She shared a photo of the bungalow on her Instagram. She also shared a photo of the place where she was born. "This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born ❤️🙏🏼 In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional. Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad, God. and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers ❤," she wrote. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)