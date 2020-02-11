2 / 10

Sharing the photo, Kalki Koechlin wrote, "So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!" (Photo: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)