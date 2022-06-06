1 / 11

Singer Neha Kakkar got married to fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. The powerful voice behind many chartbusters has always been fans' favourite, but post her wedding, a different fan base came into the limelight for the couple who gave them a hashtag, '#nehupreet'. Rohanpreet and Neha have often indulged in PDA and on the singer's 34th birthday, let's have a look at the times the loving husband expressed his love for Mrs. Singh aka Neha Kakkar. (Photo: Rohanpreet Singh/Instagram)