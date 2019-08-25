Entertainment Gallery Neha Dhupia celebrates birthday in Maldives with husband Angad Bedi Neha Dhupia and her husband and actor Angad Bedi are celebrating Neha's birthday in Maldives. Neha Dhupia is holidaying with her husband and actor Angad Bedi in Maldives. The lovebirds have been posting pictures from their trip. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) The occasion for the holiday is Neha's birthday on August 27. She will turn 39. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married last year. Earlier this year, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Mauritius. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha and Angad also have a daughter called Mehr. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) On the work front, Neha was last seen in Tumhari Sulu, in which she played a supporting character. She was also a gang leader on MTV Roadies Real Heroes, before her team got evicted. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram) Angad Bedi will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)