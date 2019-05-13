Entertainment Gallery Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate first wedding anniversary in Mauritius Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr's getaway was to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, which fell on May 10. Neha Dhupia, husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr recently visited Mauritius. Neha shared many photos from the vacation on her Instagram account. Scroll to see all photos. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's getaway was to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, which fell on May 10. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia shared that she had an 'incredible week'. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) This was the first photo the actor shared from the trip and wrote, "Happy #twosday ❤️... ." Baby Mehr can be seen in Neha's lap. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia and her husband, actor Angad Bedi welcomed their daughter last year in November. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia shared this clicks on her Instagram story. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding was a surprise for all. It took place in Delhi last year. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) This location can give anyone a vacation goal. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Sharing some more photos, Neha Dhupia wrote, "That's my idea of a #Sunday 🌟🦋..." (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia is presently seen on MTV Roadies Real Heroes and her chat show BFFs with Vogue is also a hit. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)