Angad Bedi recently battled with Covid-19. He shared a video where he met daughter Mehr and wife Neha for the first time after recovery. The post caption read, "COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home ❤️🤞. Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home 🏡 @nehadhupia Waheguru Mehr kare. #SHUKAR🙏." (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)