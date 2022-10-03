It is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's second child, son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi's first birthday today. We are here to take you through some of the photos of the kids with his doting parents and sister Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Scroll on. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
2 / 13
Neha wrote a post on her son's special day. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
3 / 13
"Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to ♾️ and back twice over … my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
4 / 13
Neha added, "Rushing back after this post to do what I do best, smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh ♥️♥️♥️♥️." (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
5 / 13
Neha and Angad Bedi have been very protective of their kids. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
6 / 13
While the two refrain from revealing their kids' faces in public, they never miss a chance to keep their fans posted with their glimpses on special occasions. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
7 / 13
The mom of two shared this photo once and wrote, "They say #motherhood is all about find that fine balance …. One way or the other we always manage to get there … ab chahe life ho ya #yoga 🙌🧘♀️♥️🧿." (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
8 / 13
A fun photo of the Bedis.(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
9 / 13
"There ain’t no hood like motherhood … ♥️🧿," wrote Neha. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
10 / 13
On Guriq's half birthday, Neha wrote, "Many moods of the magic and the madness … we love you our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi , thank you for coming into our lives …" (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
11 / 13
Neha with her 'rising son!'. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
12 / 13
Neha and Angad also became an inspiration for many as they used both their titles, 'Dhupia' and 'Bedi', with their kids' names. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
13 / 13
Here's wishing a happy birthday to little Guriq. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)