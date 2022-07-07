12 / 16

On Rishi's first death anniversary on April 30, 2021, Neetu posted, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... 🙏💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸#rishikapoor." (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)