Toggle Menu Sections
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh and others attend Hostages screeninghttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/nawazuddin-siddiqui-chitrangada-singh-and-others-attend-hostages-screening-5757753/

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh and others attend Hostages screening

Starring Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Dalip Tahil, Parvin Dabas among others, Hostages is streaming on Hotstar. The web series has been directed by Sudhir Mishra.

hostages hotstar series

Hotstar's latest web series Hostages starts streaming on May 31 and to celebrate the launch, a special screening of the series was held in Mumbai. The list of attendees included Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Singh among others. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

tisca chopra hostages screening

Tisca Chopra plays a surgeon in the Hotstar series. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ronit roy photos

Ronit Roy plays the role of a cop in Hostages. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

rasika dugal hostages web series

Rasika Dugal, of Mirzapur and Delhi Crime fame, attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

nawazuddin siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will soon be seen in Sacred Games 2, graced the screening of Hostages. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Chitrangada Singh

We spotted Chitrangada Singh at the Hostages screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

hostages hotstar

Director Sudhir Mishra makes his digital debut with this web series. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

hostages latest photos

Maanvi Gagroo, of Tripling fame, smiled for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

maniesh paul latest photos

Maniesh Paul lend his support to the Hotstar series. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Changing nature of warfare poses new challenges, need to tackle with modern technology: Air Force chief
2 Major Hollywood studios start to weigh in on heartbeat bill
3 One stop solution to ESDM industry