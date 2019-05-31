Entertainment Gallery Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh and others attend Hostages screening Starring Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Dalip Tahil, Parvin Dabas among others, Hostages is streaming on Hotstar. The web series has been directed by Sudhir Mishra. Hotstar's latest web series Hostages starts streaming on May 31 and to celebrate the launch, a special screening of the series was held in Mumbai. The list of attendees included Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Singh among others. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tisca Chopra plays a surgeon in the Hotstar series. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ronit Roy plays the role of a cop in Hostages. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rasika Dugal, of Mirzapur and Delhi Crime fame, attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will soon be seen in Sacred Games 2, graced the screening of Hostages. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Chitrangada Singh at the Hostages screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Sudhir Mishra makes his digital debut with this web series. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Maanvi Gagroo, of Tripling fame, smiled for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Maniesh Paul lend his support to the Hotstar series. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)