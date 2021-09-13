Must Read
- Satish Chandra Misra: In UP, Brahmins, Dalits face many issues. The way murders are happening... If someone complains, they face inquiry'
- Tamil Nadu Assembly passes Bill to scrap NEET in state, BJP stages walkout
- Oscar Fernandes: A 24x7 politician who was always approachable
- Pegasus row: Centre cites national security, says won't file detailed affidavit; SC reserves order
- Teen immigrant's dream ride: from Pune title 2 years ago to US Open crown
- Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' next guest is Ajay Devgn
Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kareena Kapoor: 16 celebrity photos you should not missSeptember 13, 2021 7:15:16 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesCentre justifies ban on public entry at Nizammudin Markaz, cites 'diplomatic, cross-border' implications
- North East IndiaAssam directs FTs to not pass 'consequential orders' on detention, deportation
- EntertainmentMalayalam actor Rizabawa dies at 55
- EntertainmentKapil Sharma roasts Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam: 'Where did you get these jaundice glasses?'
- TrendingBhopal street vendor offers free 'pani-puri' to celebrates daughter's birth
- Trending'This is crazy': Musical competition show to feature digital avatars of contestants
- How Novak Djokovic was beaten at his own game by Daniil Medvedev
- SportsEmma Raducanu’s dream ride: From 2019 ITF Pune to 2021 US Open
- OpinionWhat we miss when we write about Afghanistan
- How India's consumer demand growth lost momentum
- LifestyleChair hat to chicken feet boots: Everything Doja Cat wore at 2021 MTV VMAs
- TechnologyRedmi 10 Prime review: Great budget phone, but a tad expensive