Angad Bedi posted a birthday wish for his wife Neha Dhupia which read, "Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You dont need to be celebrated only on 27 th aug.. but everyday for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life ..i wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand ❤️❤️ stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU 💋💋💋💋💋 mehr ki maa 📷 @prasadnaaik #happybirthday 🎂🎂🎂🎁🎊🍾🥂." (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)