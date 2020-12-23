Top news
- Explained: First time since August 5 downgrade, crucial political space opens in J&K
- BJP sails through Jammu division, sweep halted in some dists
- As diverse voices join protest, social media handles speaking for farmers tread cautiously
- Arhtiyas shut down mandis, team to visit Delhi protest site today
- What you should know about the UK variant of coronavirus
- PoK to J&K: Past the fences, she is still not ‘home’
- Govt wants farmers back at table, says has an open mind
- Delhi may scrap nursery admissions for 2021-22
- UK body slaps £20,000 fine on firm broadcasting Republic Bharat
Navya Naveli Nanda makes her Instagram profile public, check out the best photosUpdated: December 23, 2020 2:34:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Army Chief visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh to review situation along LAC
- IndiaAbhaya murder case: Priest, nun sentenced to life imprisonment
- EntertainmentSidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna to star in espionage thriller Mission Majnu
- EntertainmentFirst of Many: Zakir Hussain revisits Firdaus
- TrendingMan says won't get married till he gets new smartphone, brand gifts him one
- TrendingFrench beatboxing group’s cover of ‘Scam 1992’ title track is a hit on social media
- SportsBishan Singh Bedi quits DDCA over plans to install Arun Jaitley statue
- SportsIndia sans Virat Kohli: The numbers suggest a huge void to fill
- OpinionIt is astonishing that farmers are speaking up to protect traders’ interests
- Jupiter and Saturn will meet again — but the Great Conjunction is still on
- LifestyleWhen she’s older: Does age gap matter in a relationship?
- TechnologyLenovo Legion 5 review: This entry-level gaming laptop is impressive