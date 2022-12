6 / 6

Actor, YouTuber and Vlogger Lincia Rosario too shared a birthday wish too for the young star. "Persistent, tenacious, fearless and polite...You possess possibly every quality a modern-day woman aspires to have...I'd like to take this moment to wish you BEST of luck in your new endeavour in the world of podcasts. I hope it brings you everything you desire and more.Happiest Birthday @navyananda ❤️," she wrote. (Photo: Lincia Rosario/Instagram)