1 / 9

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Keerthy Suresh and other personalities from the film industry were honoured at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony held in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan. The awards were conferred by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: APH Images)