Sharing the official wedding photos, The Wedding Story team posted, "Natasa • Hardik. As a young model, she was supposed to take a flight to Istanbul but landed up in Mumbai in a last minute change of plan. Starkly opposite as people, their lives traversed paths they’d never imagined as they bumped into each other in the unlikeliest of places one evening. Sparks flew as they gradually found a formidable home in one another." (Photo: The Wedding Story/Instagram)