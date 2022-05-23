9 / 9

Huma Qureshi captioned the photo, " 10 years to the EXACT day when Gangs of Wasseypur had it’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. My first film , the first time I saw myself on the big screen and my first time at Cannes. It was a crazy special day indeed .. thank u @vidushak for some of these images…Made me really emotional. Thank u @anuragkashyap10 for giving me this film AND a film career .. and believing in me when no one did. Today so many people who have been part of that film are doing so well .. can’t believe how we made this film and had so much fun doing it 🙏🏻🧿❤️ #gratitude #blessed PS - I didn’t even know how to pose .. look at me standing like I’m part of the school choir 😹😹 #wewerejustkids." (Photo: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)