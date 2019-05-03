Remembering Nargis Dutt: Rare photos of the Mother India actor

Nargis is regarded as one of the greatest female actors in the history of Hindi cinema. In a career spanning three decades, she delivered hits like Mother India, Raat Aur Din, Shree 420, Barsaat, Andaz, Jogan, Awaara, Deedar and Chori Chori. The legendary actor married Sunil Dutt and had three kids - Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Nargis was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1980, but just a year later, she died of pancreatic cancer. On Nargis' 18th death anniversary, we take a trip down memory late with these photos from the Express Archives.