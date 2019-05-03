Toggle Menu Sections
Remembering Nargis Dutt: Rare photos of the Mother India actorhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/nargis-death-anniversary-old-throwback-archives-family-sunil-dutt-sanjay-raj-kapoor-films-5705074/

Remembering Nargis Dutt: Rare photos of the Mother India actor

Nargis is one of the most successful female actors of Bollywood. On her 18th death anniversary, here are some photos from the Express Archives.

nargis dutt photos old archives

Nargis is regarded as one of the greatest female actors in the history of Hindi cinema. In a career spanning three decades, she delivered hits like Mother India, Raat Aur Din, Shree 420, Barsaat, Andaz, Jogan, Awaara, Deedar and Chori Chori. The legendary actor married Sunil Dutt and had three kids - Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Nargis was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1980, but just a year later, she died of pancreatic cancer. On Nargis' 18th death anniversary, we take a trip down memory late with these photos from the Express Archives.

raj kapoor nargis films

Nargis did over a dozen films with actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis Mother India

Her film Mother India was India's first submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1958. It even got a nomination. (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargir Dilip Kumar Pradeep Kumar photos

Nargis with Dilip Kumar and Pradeep Kumar. (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis Raj kapoor Dilip Kumar

Nargis with Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in the film Andaz. (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis Rajkumar

Nargis and Rajkumar (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis old photos

Nargis along with make-up artist Pandhari Jukar, cinematographer Kaygee, producer BR Chopra, director Yash Chopra, actors Nanda, Alka, Bindu, Iftekhar and Rajesh Khanna on the function of film Ittefaq. (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis Sunil Dutt

Nargis tied the knot with her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958. (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis Rakhi old pic

Nargis and Sunil Dutt with actors Rakhee and Waheeda Rehman, along with Mohammed Yunus, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Trade. (Photo: Express Archives)

nargis waheeda rehman old photos

Nargis with actors Nirupa Roy and Waheeda Rehman (Photo: Express Archives)

nargis Sunil Dutt Dev Anand

Sunil Dutt and Nargis with Dev Anand, Kalpana Karthik, Anand Pal and director HS Rawail. (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis Sunil Dutt family

Nargis and Sunil Dutt with their kids including Sanjay Dutt (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis film party dev anand sulin dutt

Sunil Dutt and Nargis at a New Year's party hosted by Dev Anand at his Mumbai residence. (Photo: Express Archives)

nargis throwback photos

Polish actor Alexamndra Slaska being greeted by Nargis at the reception given by the Indian film delegation at the 1964 Cannes International Film Festival. (Photo: Express Archives)

Nargis Sunil Dutt Sanjay Dutt with indira gandhi

Nargis and Sunil Dutt with Indira Gandhi. Also seen are their three kids - Sanjay, Priya and Namrata. (Photo: Express Archives)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shopian encounter: Brief exchange of fire with militants, area cordoned off
2 Cyclone Fani Live News Updates: Storm likely to make landfall in Odisha at 11 am, over 150 trains cancelled
3 'Surround yourself with people who are happy for you': Oprah Winfrey