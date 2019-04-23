Toggle Menu Sections
Jersey success meet

Nani's Jersey opened on April 19 to an overwhelming response from critics, audience and film personalities. On Monday evening, producer Dil Raju hosted an event to appreciate the team of Jersey.

Nani starrer Jersey post release meet

Dil Raju organised an event in Hyderabad on Monday evening to celebrate the success of Nani's latest release Jersey. The producer praised director Gowtam Tinnanuri and his team for making such a film.

Dil Raju celebrates Jersey success

At the event, Dil Raju said, "I watched the film on April 5 with Nani and right after watching it, I told the makers and Nani that this is a good film. Very few films touch the heart and it is overwhelming to see the audience is feeling the same as I did when I watched the film for the first time. Nani is an excellent actor. There is no doubt in that. The success of the film is due to teamwork. So, I congratulate everyone. I request those who have not watched the film to catch it soon. Such films are a rare occurrence."

Nani and Shraddha Srinath in Jersey

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri thanked the entire team for their effort.

Jersey director Gowtam

Shraddha Srinath said she felt welcomed in the Telugu film industry after the response to her character in Jersey.

Nani at Jersey success meet

Nani took a moment to thank his director for seeing Arjun in him. He said, "I don't know why I feel if a story is coming from someone's heart, then it will for sure turn into a magical experience. Since the beginning, I have been saying that Gautam is going to be a huge director. I thank him for seeing Arjun in me."

Nani film Jersey success photos

Nani also thanked Dil Raju for organising the meet. "If he calls on the release day, it is a hit. He called right after the first show of the film," Nani said.

