Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he could not be revived. Here are some of Nana Patekar’s most memorable screen moments and candid photographs with some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, as we look back at the legendary actor’s remarkable career. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar’s death at 75 marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Known for his intense performances, distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to disappear into vastly different characters., Nana Patekar leaves behind a body of work spanning decades. (Photo: Express Archive)
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From acclaimed dramas such as Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi to the much-loved Uday Shetty in Welcome, the actor shared the screen with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, bringing together two actors known for their powerful screen presence. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar and Ajay Devgn were seen together in films including Apaharan and Raajneeti, with both actors delivering memorable performances in political and crime dramas. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor became one of the most entertaining combinations in Welcome. His portrayal of Uday Shetty turned into one of the most popular comic characters of his career. The duo were also reportedly set to reunite in a future project. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff shared a memorable screen partnership in Parinda, one of the films that cemented Patekar’s reputation as an actor capable of portraying intense and complex characters. (Photo: Express Archive)
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As Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer, Nana Patekar delivered one of the most celebrated performances of his career. The role earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar’s performance as Ganpatrao “Appa” Belwalkar in Natsamrat showcased his emotional range and became one of his most acclaimed Marathi performances. The role also earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar’s portrayal in Parinda remains one of the defining performances of his career. The film earned him his first National Film Award, for Best Supporting Actor. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar is married to Neelkanti Patekar, though they live separately. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar's wife Neelkanti Patekar, a former bank officer, writer, theatre artist, and National Award-winning Marathi actress (known for Atmavishwas) who recently appeared in the historical film Chhaava. (Photo: Express Archive)
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Nana Patekar had two sons. Their first son, Durvasa Patekar, tragically passed away at the age of two after an illness. And 2nd son Malhar Patekar is a filmmaker. He studied filmmaking in London, assisted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and runs Nana Saheb Production House. (Photo: Express Archive)