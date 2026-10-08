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Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he could not be revived. Here are some of Nana Patekar’s most memorable screen moments and candid photographs with some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, as we look back at the legendary actor’s remarkable career. (Photo: Express Archive)