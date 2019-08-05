Toggle Menu Sections
Manmadhudu 2: Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet, Naga Chaitanya and others grace pre-release event

At a pre-release event, Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet and others opened up about their experience of working on Manmadhudu 2. The film releases on August 9.

manmadhudu 2 pre release event photos

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rakul Preet, Lakshmi, Naga Chaitanya and others promoted upcoming film Manmadhudu 2 in Hyderabad.

chinmayi sripada with rahul ravindran

Manmadhudu 2 is directed by Rahul Ravindran. The filmmaker attended the pre-release event with wife Chinmayi Sripaada. (Photo: Chinmayi Sripaada/Instagram)

nagarjuna at manmadhudu 2 launch

During the event, Nagarjuna Akkineni said, "Many questioned me why I did such a film at such a stage in my life but this film teaches that you can fall in love at any stage of your life."

rakul preet with nagarjuna

Later, Nagarjuna pointed out that he is often reminded that he is a father to two grown-up sons. However, at the event, the actor said Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni were his 'brothers'.

nagarjuna with rakul preet and naga chaitanya

Rakul Preet Singh said she was confident about being part of the film from the moment director Rahul Ravindran gave a narration.

naga chaitanya at manmadhudu event

Naga Chaitanya praised Rahul Ravindran's direction. He wished luck to the entire team.

