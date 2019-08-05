Entertainment Gallery Manmadhudu 2: Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet, Naga Chaitanya and others grace pre-release event At a pre-release event, Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet and others opened up about their experience of working on Manmadhudu 2. The film releases on August 9. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rakul Preet, Lakshmi, Naga Chaitanya and others promoted upcoming film Manmadhudu 2 in Hyderabad. Manmadhudu 2 is directed by Rahul Ravindran. The filmmaker attended the pre-release event with wife Chinmayi Sripaada. (Photo: Chinmayi Sripaada/Instagram) During the event, Nagarjuna Akkineni said, "Many questioned me why I did such a film at such a stage in my life but this film teaches that you can fall in love at any stage of your life." Later, Nagarjuna pointed out that he is often reminded that he is a father to two grown-up sons. However, at the event, the actor said Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni were his 'brothers'. Rakul Preet Singh said she was confident about being part of the film from the moment director Rahul Ravindran gave a narration. Naga Chaitanya praised Rahul Ravindran's direction. He wished luck to the entire team.