Entertainment Gallery Nagarjuna turns 60: Rare photos of the Telugu superstar On Nagarjuna's birthday, here's a look at rare clicks of the Telugu actor from Express Archives. Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni turns 60 on Thursday. The actor, who has been in showbiz for more than three decades, has also tried his hands at Hindi cinema. Here's a look at rare clicks of the actor from Express Archives. (Photo: Express Archives) Nagarjuna was born on 29 August 1959 in Chennai to late actor-producer Nageswara Rao Akkineni and Annapurna Akkineni. (Photo: Express Archives) An engineer by education, Nagarjuna took to acting and made his debut as a leading actor in 1986 Telugu film Vikram. (Photo: Express Archives) Nagarjuna's hit films include Siva, Geethanjali, Annamayya, Prema Katha, Yuvakudu, Sri Ramadasu, Rajanna, Manam, Santosham and Manmadhudu. (Photo: Express Archives) He received two National Awards for his films Ninne Pelladatha (1996) and Annamayya (1997). (Photo: Express Archives) Nagarjuna made his debut as a television producer in 2009 with show Yuva. (Photo: Express Archives) The actors is a co-owner of the Mumbai Masters (Indian Badminton League) and Kerala Blasters FC (Indian Super League). (Photo: Express Archives) In 2012 and 2013, Nagarjuna was listed at 36 and 43 spots, respectively, in Forbes India's top 100 Celebrities. (Photo: Express Archives) Nagarjuna was previously married to Lakshmi Daggubati with whom he has son Naga Chaitanya. He married Amala Akkineni in 1992. They have a son - Akhil Akkineni. (Photo: Express Archives)