Entertainment Gallery Nach Baliye 9: Prabhas shakes a leg with Raveena Tandon on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the lead actors of upcoming action-thriller Saaho, appeared on Nach Baliye 9 to promote their film. Here are a few photos from the episode. The set of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 was graced by the cast members of upcoming action thriller Saaho. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor had a gala time on the dance show. Prabhas and Raveena Tandon, who is a judge on the reality show, danced on the latter's iconic number "Tip Tip Barsa Paani". Prabhas and Shraddha with Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Saaho is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali series. Nach Baliye 9 is hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa. The episode will be telecast this weekend on Star Plus.