Nach Baliye 9 contestants: Urvashi Dholakia, Babita Phogat, Prince Narula and others

Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan along with Maniesh Paul and some popular names from Star Plus' shows unveiled the names of the five couples who are going to set the dance floor on fire this year.

The ninth season of celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, kicked off on Friday. Salman Khan along with Maniesh Paul and some popular names from Star Plus' shows unveiled the names of the five couples who are going to set the dance floor on fire this year. The rest of the seven contestants will be revealed over the weekend. Scroll to know who they are and what they said about participating in one of the most popular TV reality shows.

The first celebrity couple to enter Nach Baliye 9 was Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya with her boyfriend of six months Alam Singh. Shraddha said she is in a long-distance relationship with Alam and Nach Baliye will give them more time together. It was TV's favourite couple Kartik and Naira who introduced them to the audience.

Indian female wrestler Babita Phogat, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games, came along with her 'baliye' Vivek Suhag. Apart from talking about their love story, Babita shared with the audience how the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal made her popular among the masses. Her reason for participating in the show is to know Vivek more closely.

Next, we got to see the most talked-about contestant Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She has participated in the dance reality show with her former boyfriend Anuj Sachdev whom she dated for four years. She announced her three conditions before participating in the show. First, she doesn't want a tag to her relationship with Anuj. Secondly, the actor says that neither she will interfere with Anuj's personal life, nor will he interfere with her life. Third, she wants people to not judge them as they are very cordial off-screen also. Salman lauded Urvashi and Anuj for their decisions.

The next jodi was of a dancer and a non-dancer. Vindu Dara Singh arrived with his dancer wife Dina Umarova. The actor revealed how his wife stood by him through thick and thin. The couple said they are on Nach Baliye because they want to tell the world how life can be beautiful if you have a supportive partner.

Newlyweds Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were the last couple to be introduced in Friday's premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9.

