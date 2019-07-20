Nach Baliye 9 contestants: Urvashi Dholakia, Babita Phogat, Prince Narula and others

Next, we got to see the most talked-about contestant Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She has participated in the dance reality show with her former boyfriend Anuj Sachdev whom she dated for four years. She announced her three conditions before participating in the show. First, she doesn't want a tag to her relationship with Anuj. Secondly, the actor says that neither she will interfere with Anuj's personal life, nor will he interfere with her life. Third, she wants people to not judge them as they are very cordial off-screen also. Salman lauded Urvashi and Anuj for their decisions.