As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Naagin 3 is the no. 1 show in week 25. The supernatural revenge drama, starring Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri, has managed to impress masses from the time it went on air. Viewers’ favourite dailies Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya follow Naagin 3. Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane garnered high ratings making it the number one reality show, while Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum is out of the top 20 shows. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market, followed by Zee TV, Star Plus and Star Bharat.



Note: All impressions in 000s