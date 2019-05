Naagin 3 finale is here. We will not only see Naagin 3 stars Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri in the finale but other Naagin stars like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Sudhaa Chandran will also be a part of it. Scroll to see the best photos from the shoot of Naagin 3 finale.