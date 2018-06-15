1 / 21

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 23, the supernatural drama Naagin 3 by Ekta Kapoor has had a massive opening. The Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti starrer topped the charts in the first week. It’s followed by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia judged reality show Dance Deewane, that too has managed to get good numbers. The reigning shows Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Ishq Subhan Allah continue to be part of the top five. Coming to channels, Colors became the numero uno GEC in urban market, followed by Zee TV, Star Plus and SAB TV.



(Note: All impressions in 000s)