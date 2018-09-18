9 / 12

Seated on a couch next to Wasim, in her apartment that overlooks the last of the untouched land in Andheri — the mangroves — Rukhsar takes a long look at her father’s portrait that hangs on a wall. “Almost 30 years ago, Baba got an offer for the studio. A buyer was willing to pay Rs 100 crore. The money was good but I asked him if he will be able to live knowing that studio was not his anymore. He said he was losing sleep at the thought. The decision was taken and we retained what had come to be our home,” recounts Rukhsar. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)



