K Asif's Mughal-e-Azam, considered the greatest Indian film ever, completes 60 years today. The timeless love story of Salim-Anarkali and the tale of a son rebelling against his emperor father has not only had the biggest pop culture imprint on Indian audience, but continues to be a representative of Indian cinema internationally. Here's celebrating the greatness of this Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala classic with some pictures. (Source: Photo by Express archives)