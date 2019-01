A contemporary of acclaimed filmmakers Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen passed away on December 30, 2018. Sen died of a heart attack at 10:30 am on Sunday at his residence in Bhowanipore. The funeral of Mrinal Sen took place in Calcutta and was attended by a host of politicians and celebrities. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh).