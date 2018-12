Mrinal Sen died on Sunday morning at the age of 95. He was a contemporary of other legendary Bengali filmmakers Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak. He was also a vocal Marxist, having been attracted towards the ideology in his alma mater, Kolkata's the Scottish Church College. Sen is credited with initiating the New Cinema film movement in the country with his 1969 film Bhuvan Shome. (Source: Express Archive)