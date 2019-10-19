Toggle Menu Sections
Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul: Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor enjoy the Bollywood game showhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/movie-masti-with-maniesh-paul-arjun-kapoor-anil-kapoor-6077264/

Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul: Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor enjoy the Bollywood game show

Maniesh Paul and Arjun Kapoor did the iconic hook step of the song "My name is Lakhan" from Anil Kapoor's film Ram Lakhan on the sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul.

anil kapoor arjun kapoor on maniesh paul show

The latest guests on Maniesh Paul's Bollywood game show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul are Anil Kapoor and his nephew and actor, Arjun Kapoor. Both the actors share a good camaraderie and going by the promos, the episode featuring them is going to be a laughter riot. Scroll to see photos:

arjun kapoor photos

Maniesh Paul and Arjun Kapoor did the iconic hook step of the song "My name is Lakhan" from Anil Kapoor's film Ram Lakhan.

maniesh paul tv show

The two actors, Anil and Arjun Kapoor seem to have had a great time with the host of the show Maniesh Paul.

arjun kapoor pics

Preeti Simoes shared a series of photos with Arjun Kapoor from the sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul.

anil kapoor, arjun kapoor photos

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in their casual outfits as they arrived for Maniesh Paul's show. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

movie masti with maniesh paul

Apart from Maniesh Paul, the show also has artists like Ali Asgar, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi, and Balraj Syal. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

anil kapoor photos

Another photo from the sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul featuring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android