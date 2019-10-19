Entertainment Gallery Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul: Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor enjoy the Bollywood game show Maniesh Paul and Arjun Kapoor did the iconic hook step of the song "My name is Lakhan" from Anil Kapoor's film Ram Lakhan on the sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. The latest guests on Maniesh Paul's Bollywood game show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul are Anil Kapoor and his nephew and actor, Arjun Kapoor. Both the actors share a good camaraderie and going by the promos, the episode featuring them is going to be a laughter riot. Scroll to see photos: Maniesh Paul and Arjun Kapoor did the iconic hook step of the song "My name is Lakhan" from Anil Kapoor's film Ram Lakhan. The two actors, Anil and Arjun Kapoor seem to have had a great time with the host of the show Maniesh Paul. Preeti Simoes shared a series of photos with Arjun Kapoor from the sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in their casual outfits as they arrived for Maniesh Paul's show. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Apart from Maniesh Paul, the show also has artists like Ali Asgar, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi, and Balraj Syal. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Another photo from the sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul featuring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.