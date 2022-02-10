Breaking News
- Follow Live Updates on first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls here
- UP Polls: In Maya backyard, a different statue story fuels Gurjar anger
- Hijab plea goes to three-judge bench including Karnataka Chief Justice
- Voices from Assam school: ‘Good that girls have spoken their mind’
- Parinitha Shetty writes: The classroom is important, not the uniform
- In talks with India on two Dornier aircraft: Sri Lanka FM
- For 45 hours, 23-year-old trapped on a hill has a state on the edge
- Explained: Governor's powers, friction with states, and why this happens often
- India-WI ODI series: Krishna to rescue as hosts seal series
- ‘Capital gains tax from shares: '60K-80K crore mop-up likely'
Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani: 14 celebrity photos you should not missFebruary 10, 2022 3:44:37 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra gets bail 4 months after arrest
- BusinessCryptocurrencies a threat to financial stability of India: RBI Guv
- EntertainmentWas Homi Bhabha killed in a CIA plot like Rocket Boys implies? Director Abhay Pannu addresses inclusion of conspiracy theory
- EntertainmentA Thursday trailer: Yami Gautam takes 16 kids hostage in tense thriller. Will Dimple Kapadia's PM blink?
- TrendingA security guard had nothing to do. So he drew eyes on Rs 7.5 crore painting
- TrendingDid you know Ratan Tata shares his office with someone? It’s his office companion Goa
- SportsSomeone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane
- SportsPant experiment doesn’t come off, but step in right direction
- OpinionThe significance of S Jaishankar’s Australia visit
- Why Maharashtra DGP discontinued tunic uniforms
- Lifestyle'We don’t need to fit in a box or stereotype': Kajal Aggarwal shuts down body shamers; shares tips for moms-to-be
- TechnologyWhy Samsung did the right thing by bringing the S Pen to Galaxy S22 Ultra