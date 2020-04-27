7 / 8

Sharing a photo of her date night with husband Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone wrote, "Date night with @dirrty99 !! Lol in the dining room..." Daniel also shared the same picture and wrote, "Day 40 of quarantine!!! She finally realized that I’m the only one here who she can have a date with ;) !!! So I pretty much forced her into it @sunnyleone" (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)