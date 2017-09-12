1 / 7

We are totally obsessing over Mouni Roy for all good reasons after looking at her vacation photos. The actor, who is in Sri Lanka with her best friends, is giving us some serious goals about how to spend your 'me' time just right, making us want to pack our bags and run away from our usual hectic schedules. While her pictures are breathtakingly good, we also want to know about her wardrobe, which is so up to the date in terms of fashion that we have nothing to do but only crib about it. (Source: Photo by Instagram)