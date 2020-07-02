5 / 7

Parineeti Chopra shared a photo from her Maldives vacation and asked her followers to share a photo of something that makes them smile. "Throwback. Maldives. Ocean = SMILING! 🌊😍 Behind every smile there is a story. Mine is simple - I travel to an island and go diving every 3 months!! During this lockdown, lets all share some reason thats makes us smile. It could be food, family, music anything! I’m starting this challenge with my paagal friend Sanu! @mirzasaniar," Parineeti wrote on Instagram. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)