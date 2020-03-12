1 / 13

The makers of Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium held a special screening of the movie in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film is a spin-off of 2017 hit Hindi Medium which also starred Irrfan in the lead role. Among those who attended the screening were Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra, Javed Jafferi, Tahira Kashyap and Kunal Kemmu. Angrezi Medium releases this Friday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )