2 / 11

Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the poster, "Breaking The Hot News!! First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation @iammichelemorroneofficial Welcome to the Indian music scene! It’s gettin’ hot in Here! @desimusicfactory 's latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned." (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)