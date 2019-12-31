16 / 22

Sharing the photo, Kriti Sanon wrote, "This decade is when it all happened! This decade completely changed my life!! In 2010, I realized that i wanted to act.. from being an engineer to a model to finally stepping into the world of my dreams as an actor! This decade has been soooo special- A decade of “dreams coming true”..A decade of self discovery, of finding my calling, figuring my craft and above all.. Following my heart.. I learned so much, got over some of my fears, opened up as a person, broadened my perspective, realized my wings, made amazing friends, fell in love, went through a heartbreak, moved on much stronger, worked my ass off and absolutely loved and lived every bit of it! This decade has given me experiences that have made me who i am today.. ME.. standing tall(literally) with no regrets, with a Heart that’s more alive and Determination that’s hungrier than ever before..!! Can’t thank you guys enough for being a part of this journey so far and giving me so much love! 2020- Bring it on!" (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)