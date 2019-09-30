Entertainment Gallery Inside Mouni Roy’s birthday escape Mouni Roy celebrated her birthday at a luxury beach resort in Thailand. Scroll to see all photos of the Made in China actor. Sharing the click, Mouni Roy wrote, "Cathartic tears of joy reading all your birthday wishes & msgs. Do not know how to say how grateful I am. Thank you." (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) "A warm cup of paradise ....#birthdayescape," wrote the actor along with the photo. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Mouni Roy shared a photo of herself 'wonderlanding' on the beautiful beach. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Mouni Roy also posed for a click with a friend. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Mouni Roy shared this photo with the caption, "The chocolate room." (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Mouni Roy also gave a sneak peek of the location. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Describing the place, Mouni Roy wrote, "This place is a love song & everybody here is so kind, so warm; all heart." (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Mouni Roy is a poser. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)