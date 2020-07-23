- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Ahmedabad: AMC denotifies four pvt Covid hospitals
- Covid backdrop, own make-up, face shields in TV scripts
- What sold or didn’t in lockdown: Bread, jam up, ice-cream down
- New Research: Study links long-time cancer with risk of severe Covid-19
- Many elderly who got home treatment reaching hospitals too late: Andhra officials
- Bihar: Migrants not behind latest surge, hints data
Most watched Indian TV shows: Kundali Bhagya continues to top chartsPublished: July 23, 2020 6:06:18 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Govt issues order for permanent commission of women officers in Army
- Day after it pulled up Prashant Bhushan, same SC bench says dissent cannot be shut down
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan rejects reports of him testing negative for coronavirus
- Trending80-yr-old former Gujarat CM tweets photos of workout, gets praise on social media
- TrendingViral Video: Pilot's in-flight announcement in Tamil leaves netizens impressed
- Sports'I am the nail in the coffin': Veda Krishnamurthy on staying true to her natural game
- SportsThe hug that started the Liverpool revolution
- OpinionIndia should monitor relations between China and Iran, but it must guard against hasty conclusions
- Explained: Here's how salary hike in banks will be rolled out
- LifestyleKim Kardashian shared Kanye West's bipolar struggle; know about the condition
- TechnologyAsus ROG Phone 3 hands-on and first impressions