Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya is back on the top slot of the rating chart. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) rating for week 32, the Zee TV show is followed by Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. Supernatural drama Naagin 5, which went on air recently with Hina Khan as the face, opened to big numbers as it grabbed the third slot. Coming to channels, Star Plus is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors, Sony TV and Zee TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s.