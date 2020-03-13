Must Read
- IPL 2020 postponed due to coronavirus, to start from April 15
- Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA revoked
- UP: Sengar, Chinmayanand hoarding is SP leader's response to anti-CAA protesters poster
- MP crisis: CM Kamal Nath meets Guv, asks for floor test
- Day after he joined BJP, Madhya Pradesh EOW reopens forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Delhi bar denies entry to woman wearing 'ethnic wear', owner issues apology after backlash
- Explained: The significance of the Olympic Flame
- Entertainment industry has a new villain: coronavirus and the scare that comes with it
Most watched Indian TV shows: Kundali Bhagya maintains its position in TRP listPublished: March 13, 2020 8:02:24 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Cities'61 MLAs don't have birth proof': Delhi Assembly passes resolution against NPR, NRC
- MP crisis: Governor removes six Scindia-camp ministers, CM says ready for floor test
- EntertainmentDharala Prabhu movie review: A good time-pass watch
- EntertainmentEntertainment industry has a new villain: Coronavirus and the scare that comes with it
- TrendingViral Video: Shopkeeper in the UK fights off armed robber with chilli powder
- TrendingCoronavirus scare: Afraid to visit store, US woman helps elderly couple with grocery shopping
- SportsIndia vs South Africa ODI series called off
- SportsIPL 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus to April 15
- OpinionCoronavirus threat is real, but responses to it are bordering on paranoia
- COVID-19 travel restrictions around the world
- LifestyleKatrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker review