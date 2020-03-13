1 / 21

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC) ratings for week 9, Kundali Bhagya is the most-watched Indian TV show. Following it close behind is adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Other shows in the top five list include Kumkum Bhagya, India’s Best Dancer and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After a dull week, The Kapil Sharma Show found more takers. On the other hand, Naagin 4, which is set to welcome Rashami Desai, has dropped down the chart. Coming to channels, SAB TV emerged as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Star Plus, Colors, Sony TV and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s