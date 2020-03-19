1 / 21

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 10, Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya continued to be the most-watched TV show. Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi followed it at the second place. Kundali Bhagya, India's Best Dancer and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top five shows. While The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 4 and Barrister Babu saw an increase in impressions from last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Choti Sarrdaarni did not find many takers. Coming to channels, SAB TV continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Star Plus, Colors, Sony TV and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s