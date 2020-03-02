1 / 21

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 7, Bigg Boss 13 broke all records in its finale week. The grand finale saw Sidharth Shukla taking home the trophy while Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill were adjourned the first and second runner up, respectively. Kundali Bhagya after a long time slipped down the chart to the second place. It is followed by Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Naagin 4. While other non-fiction shows Indian Idol, The Kapil Sharma Show and Dance Plus 5 saw a decline, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swyamvar Mujhse Shaadi Karoge made an entry in the top shows list in its premiere week. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by SAB TV, Star Plus, Zee TV and Sony TV. Note: All impressions in 000s.